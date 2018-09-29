Week 6: Bryce Young threads the needle for crazy Mater Dei TD

Bryce Young clearly took some notes from Jared Goff's Thursday night performance as he puts this ball on an absolute line drive through traffic for his 2nd TD

COMMENTATOR 1: Dollars is a lone set back. Young looking to the left, fires over the middle. That pass is caught for the touchdown.

[CHEERING]

Josiah Zamora, the sophomore wide receiver, making the catch.

The 30. 14-0 Monarchs.

COMMENTATOR 2: And you watch Bryce Young with his accuracy. He threaded this needle.

