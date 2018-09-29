Week 6: Bryce Young threads the needle for crazy Mater Dei TD
Video Details
Bryce Young clearly took some notes from Jared Goff's Thursday night performance as he puts this ball on an absolute line drive through traffic for his 2nd TD
COMMENTATOR 1: Dollars is a lone set back. Young looking to the left, fires over the middle. That pass is caught for the touchdown.
[CHEERING]
Josiah Zamora, the sophomore wide receiver, making the catch.
The 30. 14-0 Monarchs.
COMMENTATOR 2: And you watch Bryce Young with his accuracy. He threaded this needle.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices