Week 6: DeGabriel Floyd surges through line for Westlake TD
Video Details
Two-way star DeGabriel Floyd capitalizes on the Calabasas turnover with a 7-yd Westlake rushing TD
ANNOUNCER: Heller in motion. Gabe Floyd untouched into the end zone for our first score of the evening. And a late penalty marker comes in. A couple of them. And this in all likelihood is going to go against Calabasas as Westlake strikes first.
