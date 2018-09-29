Week 6: Westlake defense forces fumble with heavy pressure
Not one, but two Westlake defenders got into the backfield virtually untouched leading to a somewhat inevitable turnover
ANNOUNCER: Westlake appeared to move early. And Casey is in a whole lot of trouble. And he coughs up the football. And it is recovered by Westlake. And it looked like a late penalty marker came down on the sideline. That might just be a sideline warning against Westlake. But this is going to be Westlake football after the Casey fumble. And it was recovered by Elijah Taylor.
COMMENTATOR: Yeah, Casey really with no chance here. He's flushed almost immediately. Snap is poor. But he's got a rusher right in his face.
ANNOUNCER: And it was P Tello with the strip and--
