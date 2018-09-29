Week 6: Bryce Young executes perfect RPO for Mater Dei TD

Video Details

Bryce Young went full fake out, selling the handoff before finding Braedin Huffman-Dixon for the touchdown

COMMENTATOR: [INAUDIBLE] in a little bit of a hurry, got there prematurely. First and goal. Pass caught, touchdown.

[CROWD CHEERING]

Bryce Young to Huffman-Dixon making it look easy.

