Week 6: Elijah Taylor bullies through running back for Westlake sack
Elijah Taylor had a sack on his mind and was not going to let a running back stand in his way
ANNOUNCER: Casey to the air. Casey's going to be dropped. And it'll be a turnover on downs. Boy, the Westlake defense comes up big on fourth down.
COMMENTATOR: Yeah, Westlake bringing five rushers on that from a delay. Casey didn't like his first receiver but he did not have time to check off. As you'll see, by the time he's checked off his first receiver, he's got a host of blue right in his face.
ANNOUNCER: Elijah Taylor the--
