- Extremely gratifying. I know what he meant to the guys that he played with, what Nick meant to them. And to be able to try and emulate that as best as possible, is something that everybody tries to do. And obviously, it's voted on by your team, so it makes you feel good to know that they view you that way.

REPORTER: A full, healthy season for you. A career high in every category. When you look at it, what you were able to accomplish this season, are you happy with this year?

- Yeah. I mean, I think that there's some results that I would have liked to see go a little bit better. But everybody is going to say that. There's always something you can improve upon.

For me, outside of the first two weeks of the season, I took the ball every fifth or sixth day. That's something that we haven't had a lot of. I've been part of that problem. Trying to rectify that. And something that you can hang your hat on at the end of the year.

- Mike, tonight you're receiving the team MVP award once again. For you, what's it been like, stepping into that leadership role, not only on the field, but also in the clubhouse?

- It's been great. I've been up here for a while now. Just as being here, one of the veteran guys, now it's just, it's your role. And when guys come up to me and ask questions, or they need advice, I'm there.

It's a team game, and being voted by your team, it just means that much more. You're in there every day, competing with them. It's just an unbelievable, humbling honor.

- And today, Mike Socha said you've had a Gold Glove caliber season. When you look at it, what you've been able to accomplish on defense, are you happy with what you did this year?

- Yeah, definitely improved. You could see, the statistics show. But there's always things you can improve on. I'm going to go, in the off season, try to get better. Even better than I did this year. It's going to take a lot of hard work. And you know, the drills, and just to try to get better each and every day.

My all-around game can improve. So it's just-- it's definitely good to look back on the season and see the statistics where you think they should be. So it's been great.

- As you head into this final series of the season, what's the goal for these last three games?

- Just try to go out strong, enjoy it. You have three games left, and then you're off for the off season. So just try to get some momentum for the guys, for the team. Maybe see some of the younger guys get a couple of at-bats. And you know, see how it goes. You've got to finish strong.