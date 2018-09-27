- If I had to change one rule in the game, it would probably be, well, they changed the pass interference offensively, so maybe running the ball out of the end zone on a kick-off. If you have a good kicker and you're starting at the 20 all the time, it's real difficult.

- I think the pass interference rule's getting a little-- actually, you know what? I don't know, I gotta come back to that one.

- You know, I don-- I don't know. I don't know.

- Oh, geez. I don't know. I kind of like it the way it is right now.

- I don't even know the rules. I depend on my coaches. Again, too old to know the rule book.

- I don't know if I'd really change anything. I think it's fine, fine the way it is.

- I would say that the rule that needs to probably change a little bit is illegal lineman down field is not-- the penalty is worth the risk, offensively.

- Level the playing field for everybody. Transfers are a big deal these days. It needs to be level for everybody.

- Recruiting. I would try to figure out a way to not have guys that can freely roam wherever they want to go.

- Pass interference. I think the offense gets-- or the defensive kids get shafted too often.

- Offensive pass interference. It's too-- it's ridiculously too-- it costs too much. I mean, it's insane.

- Probably targeting. And the reason being is yes, we're looking for the safety, but two, I think there's things that happen in football that no one's trying to intentionally do to others.

- Targeting, because it's taking the game away from the defense.

- I would go away from all the spread football and I'd play some smash mouth football. Defensive guy.

- I wouldn't necessarily change things, but I would make sportsmanship more of an emphasis.

- I don't know, I think we're pretty clean. I think-- I don't think I'd change anything in high school.

- Holding. I think you should be able to hold every play.