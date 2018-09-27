- Coach, what's happening? [INAUDIBLE] was able to get out here from Westlake. I know it's a long drive to get to Westlake.

- Gabe, what's up in there? Let's get to work. What do you got going?

- We're going to work on drills, you're going to open up your hips. We're going to work on your footwork, OK, making sure your club, when your club, bag has to hit the ground. Bag has to hit the ground. Means you're opening up. I want you facing the bag at all times, right? We're going to step over, step over.

Right? There's bodies on the floor. In a perfect world, there's nobody there. You're going to have some bodies on the floor. You're going to break down, shuffle, we're going to do the same thing going the other way. Go!

COACH: Good! Keep going. Open. Open your hips, open your hips. Time to squeeze. There you go.

- You know what, Coach? Here's the thing. If I was in high school, if I was as big as him, I'd say, Coach, I got it. Don't worry about it. Go stand over there sidelines. I got it. How humble is he?

- I'm glad he's not that guy.

- You know what? He goes in there when maybe he's not on a certain special team or something like that. He's back here by himself working on the bag, asking questions. How am I supposed to do this? How do you want me to deal with-- we do a lot of the double taps, and we hit the bag a couple times, work on his hand speed that way. He does it.

- Well you know what? I'm going to put a little challenge in front of him. I got to step over here a little bit and get a rep in to see how it is. All right? It looked easy to me. It looked easy to me.

- We have a trainer.

JOHN JACKSON: I was a defensive player. People forget that when I played high school, OK? So I need to get in on this. Give me some of the techniques of how to do the drill.

- As you come up to the bag, for example, like, you want to be, like, level, making it look like you're just coming straight at the offensive lineman, or whoever's blocking you. And once you gradually, like, get towards him, you kind of like give a little receiver release, in a sense, like, make him think you're going one way. Get that hip open. And just use all your force to knock his hands away and then rip.

- OK. OK. The receiver move, I got that down. That part, that part I got. It's just the rip. Is there any technique to the rip part? Because I expect that you know, I got to be impressive in this.

- Yeah, it's partially getting your hips open and getting this foot out here, so that you can-- as you step, you throw that arm so the power comes as you step and then rip.

COACH: Good. Good.

- That was good for a high schooler. That was good for a high schooler. But I'm a pro. You got to remember that. I'm a pro. I was in the league. You remember that.

- OK. All right. That's NFL league.

- OK. All right, all right. I got to make sure you understand what we're talking about here first.

[BLEEP]. What do you think?

- Yeah, I see that intensity.

- Did you see that? The adrenaline, it sort of brought me back a little bit.

- Back in the old days. What'd you think, though? For real. Like I had it.

- This is the first time doing the drill.

- Right. And my high school coach should be playing me as a linebacker instead of a safety. Because you could see the intensity. And the hip swing.

If we're going to do competition, I've got to bring out my Superman jersey.

- This is old school. This one's-- look. Look it, look, it look it. Free flowing. You could breathe.

- This is what's going to beat you today. You ready?

COACH: Go!

JOHN JACKSON: Easy to beat! Come on that's the challenge I get?

COACH: That's the challenge you get.

- Easy to beat!

COACH: Go!

GABE FLOYD: Don't be cheating.

- Aw, I see you guys trying to throw me off.

- You trying to cheat! He trying to cheat!

- [INAUDIBLE] Westlake. This kind of stuff happens! This kind of stuff happens. I've seen the officials cheat for you guys. Now this.

COACH: Set! Go!

- Ah! 2.8!

COACH: 5:03.

- [LAUGHS] The first time I sat down. I should just be quicker.

- This is your first time. You sat down [INAUDIBLE] and you got right under it.

- Right. That was just me. You thought you were beat. I love high school kids. They're honest. They don't want to make me feel bad. That's OK. Hey, let's go grab something to eat.

All right Gabe. Now this is my home field. Eating, right? We're at Wood Ranch Barbecue. Eric Andrews was kind enough to put us up to the meal. I see you got your meal in front of you. So yeah, we're going to break bread a little bit.

So what I saw out there today, hitting bags. I was tempted to go against you one on one. But I thought one of us would get hurt. I didn't want you to get hurt and then be out for the season or something, you know? A lot of linebackers are known in the old school days to be big, physical, like run stopping linebackers.

In your case, it's different. Last year at Golden Valley, you played five positions. Quarterback, receiver, safety, linebacker, return kick, right? Tell me what that's like? How'd you like being a linebacker returning kicks? Did you like actually go around people or try to go through them?

GABE FLOYD: I knew going to go to Valley, I was going to have to do a lot more. So I mean, I just trained harder. But I trained for the positions and the things that I knew they were going to have me or need me do.

- So you actually can get back there, catch a punt, see guys and go around them, at 225 or 240 pounds?

- Yeah, I mean I did it at practice a few times here at Westlake, I mean.

- All right. So now, come to Westlake. They're not going to need you to play five positions. You know, maybe two or three. But not five. What's it going to be like just to be able to focus on linebacker this year?

GABE FLOYD: Just seeing like the new techniques and like, different things that I've just added to my game in a few months that I can see and automatically tell they're going to help me on the field this year.

- You guys aren't playing around just trying to compete. You guys are trying to win--

- State. 16 games. Yes sir.

JOHN JACKSON: 16 games this year.

- That's the mission.

- Man, you're guaranteed to be a success.

- Appreciate it.

- Great hanging out with you.