- Taylor, this team keeps making a strong push to finish the season strong. What have you seen from this group down this final stretch?

- I mean, we see a lot of guys, a lot of our offense taking good at bats, our pitchers filling up the zone. I mean, tonight it was fun to watch. You know, Andrews-- his tempo is very fun to play behind. He's always on the mound ready to throw the next pitch. And again, with our hitters taking good at bats, you know, getting the pitches and hitting them hard. So it's fun to watch and fun to be a part of.

- And Shohei Ohtani getting his 22nd home-run of the season to win this one. What's it been like to be here and watch him do what he's been able to do?

- Again, I mean, it's just so much fun to watch these guys, especially Shohei, Mike. I mean, all those guys. You know, going about their business every day and watching them do the things that they do every night. I mean, it's inspiring and makes me want to work harder and stay here with them.

- You've really made the most of your opportunity up here in the big leagues. What are you hoping to prove and accomplish in this last series of the season?

- Continue to do what I did tonight. Having good ABs, swing at good pitches, and fielding the ground ball, and throwing them across the diamond. That is the biggest key for me. Balls that are hit to me on defense, fielding them and throwing them across any other ball that can take away from it as a hit or anything like that, I'mma try and do. But just field the one right at me, put the bat on the ball and everything is going to take care of itself.

- You've been doing a great job. Congrats on picking up the win.

- Thank you, Alex.