- Thank you.

Adam, obviously, congratulations on tonight's game. Two goals and assists. Obviously, feeling so comfortable, again, here in Anaheim. What is it that you're looking forward to most in your first full season with the Ducks?

- It's just nice to be settled in right off the hop, start of the season. Get my first training camp under my belt. This place certainly feels like home now, and certainly looking forward to the future and the start of the season.

INTERVIEWER: Certainly a nice feeling for everybody, including the Ducks fans. There are so many new faces, so many new prospects that we saw out here again on the ice tonight, Sherwood, Comtois, Steel. So many of them contributing. What is it that you like about this young group that we might see a lot when the regular season starts?

- Yeah, they're playing hard. You know, we're adjusting to a new system, but these guys are buying in right off the start. So it is a bit of an adjustment going to that next level, but these guys are ready. I think you've seen it through the preseason, and it's an exciting time for young Ducks.

INTERVIEWER: Thanks so much.

- Thank you.

INTERVIEWER: And that's your first star of the game, Adam Henrique.