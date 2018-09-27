ANNOUNCER: Another 2-2. And that's out toward left field. Hit well. Chasing Gallo back. Onto the track.

Near the wall. That's off the top of the wall. Gone!

BIG FLY, Ohtani-san! He goes oppo. And it gives the Angels a 3-2 lead.

[CHEERING]

Well, the battle of teammates won by Shohei Ohtani. The other way. Home run, number 22. Second RBI in the game. Halos, with a 3-2 lead.

[CHEERING]

What a swing-- Shohei Ohtani. Went fastball, stayed back. Shortened up his swing on that one too. That just shows you how strong Shohei Ohtani is.

Stays back. Perfect view right there. Just a short swing to the baseball. And he lines it out the other way.