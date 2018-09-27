Shohei Ohtani bounces opposite field homer off the wall
Not every homer has to be a moon shot and Shohei Ohtani proved that by bouncing his 22nd homer of the year off the top of the wall, tying a career-high for home runs in a season set in Japan
ANNOUNCER: Another 2-2. And that's out toward left field. Hit well. Chasing Gallo back. Onto the track.
Near the wall. That's off the top of the wall. Gone!
BIG FLY, Ohtani-san! He goes oppo. And it gives the Angels a 3-2 lead.
[CHEERING]
Well, the battle of teammates won by Shohei Ohtani. The other way. Home run, number 22. Second RBI in the game. Halos, with a 3-2 lead.
[CHEERING]
What a swing-- Shohei Ohtani. Went fastball, stayed back. Shortened up his swing on that one too. That just shows you how strong Shohei Ohtani is.
Stays back. Perfect view right there. Just a short swing to the baseball. And he lines it out the other way.
