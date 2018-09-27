Austin Wagner uses breakaway speed to net first goal for LA Kings
- Austin Wagner
Austin Wagner started several strides behind the defenders but uses his blazing speed to get one-on-one with the goalie and snipped it into the corner
ANNOUNCER 1: To his pass, and a little too hot to handle for Getzalf on the slot. Now it's a foot race. Watson gets to it. Scores! Austin Watson! The 20-year-old turns on the jets, and puts the Kings on the board.
ANNOUNCER 2: Well this was a play in the neutral zone where Brandon Montour goes for a loose pocket, gets tipped by him. And his defensive partner, Marcus Patterson, didn't realize that Montour was coming across. So he wasn't in a good position to defend when Montour couldn't get to that first puck. Got a quick little move by Austin Wagner, and it is in the back of the net.
