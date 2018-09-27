- Now the news is out, Keynan-- welcome here to Angels Live.

--on Shohei Ohtani, fresh news, what would be your advice to Shohei going into the surgery?

- Just to trust the process, like [INAUDIBLE] said about me earlier. We got a great stuff with us. They're going to work with us throughout the whole thing. They're going to get us out there when we need to be ready. So we just got to trust them and get back out whenever we're ready.

- So tell me about your process. How did that go? Where are you at this point? And certainly, how much have you utilized that time to get yourself into good physical shape?

- Yeah, for sure. I have a lot of downtime. So just been working on my mind, my body. Getting that all right. Right now I'm in the strength phase right now, getting my strength back. A few weeks out from throwing. So once I get that going, I'll be really excited and things will start going faster.

- So you've had time to reflect on that infamous day, walking off the mound. You knew something was up. As you reflect on that day, I mean, reflect on coming off the DL shortly before that, what were some of your thoughts that kind of go into that whole process and is there anything you could have done to avoid that day?

KEYNAN MIDDLETON: I mean, it was just like a lot of wear and tear. I'd never been through a season like I did last season. Never knew what to do or didn't know what to do during the off season really. To come back and be ready for the next season, came out, I was feeling great, but something was wrong. I knew something was wrong. So we went and saw the doctor and that ended up being the result.

- Is there anything, you know, that as you sit back and watch the game, you're learning the game now, is there anything you're taking away from watching the game that you maybe would apply differently when you get back on the field?

- Yeah, for sure. Just being in the training room more. Not being scared to go in there. Not being scared to be a young guy and go in there. Everybody has to take care of their body and I know that now. And I'm going to learn from that, like you said. And it's a curse and a blessing at some time.

- So we're playing in an era where there's so much emphasis on lighting up the radar gun. I mean, you were a guy that could light it up. You had some great secondary pitches as well. Do you feel like maybe there's a little bit maybe too much of emphasis on lightening that up. And do we want to get back to maybe a little bit of a finesse type game when you come back? Just to, you know, take a little bit off that elbow.

- Yeah, for sure. I mean, that was why I threw the change up into the mix this year, just to keep hitters on their toes, one. And two, just take that off my arm. I love my fastball. I'll always throw my fastball a lot. But like you said, if I do throw some more finesse in there, it should take a little bit off.

HOST 1: How much do you miss these moments, the challenges of going out, the game on the line and going out the best against the best?

KEYNAN MIDDLETON: Oh man, that's what I live for. I go out there and I show emotion and it's the game that I love. I don't leave anything. I don't hold anything back.

HOST 2: When you watch the game now from the sideline and you're watching opposing players, who are the guys that you're watching? Who are the guys that you look to emulate? You know, now that you've had some time to just-- you've been in the big leagues a little bit. You've seen some of these guys. Who are you watching in the game right now?

- I mean, I'm just watching the Oakland bullpen a lot. Me and my roommate is Jake Jewel. We live together. We watch a lot of baseball. We watch a lot of the Oakland A's. Trynan, Familia, Rodney, all those guys. Now Trevino, he's another guy we like a lot. I mean, I'm just watching all these guys. It doesn't matter who it is. Just counts, different counts that they're pitching and stuff like that. I'm watching everything. Just a lot of baseball, period.

- In the same token, I've talked to a couple of hitters who say that you've approached them now they have a little more down time to analyze some things and put together some notes for the off season. What kind of reaction are you trying to get from hitters as to what they'll be looking for you when you come back?

- I lean on the veteran guys. They've seen pitchers go down. They've seen pitchers come back. So guys like J Epp. I had a long conversation with J Epp and he told me what to expect when I come back and what they're going to expect from me when I come back. And we're pretty much on the same page. So to hear that from somebody who's seen it before and me mentally being there already, it was nice.

- [INAUDIBLE] the process. You're trusting it. But also, let's talk about some of the guys you're watching on the mound that perhaps you did not even know were going to be wearing an Angels uniform that you've been impressed with as young relievers.

- I've been really, really impressed with Beltre and Anderson. Anderson's a guy I played with in the minor leagues. He was a starter the whole time I was with him. Seeing his stuff in the bullpen is electric. He's throwing a lot harder. His slider is really nice. When he can keep his composure, his slider is really nice at times. That's the guy I'm really excited to throw next to next year coming back.

HOST 1: How important for those guys is it to be thrown into the high leverage situations, considering Mike Scioscia does have the luxury of using them that way here?

- I mean, I think it's big for them. You can only learn by experience. You're going to come up here and you're going to take your lumps, it's how you learn from taking your lumps that how it's going to define your career.

- Yeah, you talk about closers and you look around the league at different closers. What are the qualities that you think are the biggest qualities to have as a closer? And as you sit back and watch, are you talking to these guys? Are you helping them step into that role a little bit right now?

- Yeah, I mean, it's just pretty much reliability. I mean, it's who's going to go out there and get the job done? These guys like Edwin Diaz, Trynan, they're going to go out there and they're going to get it done every single night. And they're going to go out there and they're going to attack you with their stuff because they know what works for them. So like I was telling Ando and I tell Ando all the time, you just got to learn what works for you in the league. And after you find that out, you just go out there and that's your identity.

- Have you found that these guys have been able to relax at this level and be the kind of guy that you knew them to be in the minor leagues? I mean, it's the big leagues, but how are they? I mean, give us a rundown. Are they pretty relaxed showing us what they have?

- Yeah, for sure. They know, just like you said, that they're going to be run out in situations like that, so they have to stay composed. It's just being a man. And they're not going to get up there. They're not going to be scared. I know Ando, he's got just as much fight in him as I do. And so pitching next to a guy like him is fun. It's fun to watch. When he gets that confidence, he'll be unstoppable.

- I know how much you admire Dodgers closer, Kenley Jansen. He's been instrumental in your career. He's had a tough time himself with very scary health conditions. And tell us what you've learned from it. Best piece of advice you got from Kenley Jansen.

KEYNAN MIDDLETON: Just to pitch with confidence. I'm a guy who I carry a lot of confidence. I carry a lot of passion. Some people don't like it. Some people like it. That's the guy who told me, I like how you pitch. I like how you're confident. He's like, you just go out there and you attack it with the stuff that you have. You have good stuff. And to hear that from somebody like him, that makes the biggest smile on my face.

- So you went from being a starting pitcher at one point in your career to now bullpen, late relief. What can you learn from all those different experience that it looks like from here on out is going to be in the bullpen, closing, you know, late inning stuff? What did you learn as a starter that's making you a better, maybe bullpen relief pitcher?

- I mean, I just had to go out there and learn how to pitch. Like I said, find my identity. And soon into baseball, I learned there was fastball slider. But as a starter, that just wasn't working for me. So when I got put in the bullpen and I was just facing three guys at a time for one inning, my fastball slider thing was working. But then I got up here and a little bit different. You have to change it up.

So when threw the change up in and things are just taking off. Everything's different. I've learned from all my teammates, all my coaches in the minor leagues. The Angels drafting me and telling me to trust this process was just the biggest thing for me. That's what they told me in the beginning. They said, you're a basketball player. We're going to make you a baseball player. We'll give you some innings. And that's exactly what I do.

- Well, as you see what's going on in the game now, what do you think about relief pitchers starting games? It's starting to look like a different kind of baseball nowadays. Who knows what it's going to be when you get back?

- I'm all for it. Either way, as long as I go out there and I go help the team get three guys out at a time, it's fine with me.

- Well, you mentioned basketball. And you're a two sport athlete star yourself. So we have a clip and perhaps you can break down for us your dominance on the court.

KEYNAN MIDDLETON: Oh, yeah. Yeah, this is a game in college, freshman year in college. Yeah, I actually got a technical foul right there for hanging on the rim.

HOST 2: My goodness.

KEYNAN MIDDLETON: Yeah, my coach wasn't too thrilled about it, but I love playing basketball, man. That's my passion right there. I miss that so much.

- OK, you're wearing in a big league uniform. Don't play any more basketball. Put it on hold for a few more years, you know. You already got one major injury. We don't need any knees going.

- How about advice to pitchers in the minor leagues? Knowing the process they're going through when they get here because everything is amped up in the big leagues. What would you tell them?

- You've got to take care of your body. If you can't go out there and you can't compete and you can't get exposure, then you're never going to move up in the minor leagues. So, I mean, just taking care of your body and staying healthy is the biggest thing down the--

- Keynan, thanks for being with us. We wish you the very best on your recovery. And certainly going to be fun to watch on the mound again.

- Sure, I can't wait to be back. Thanks for having me.