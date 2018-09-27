Ducks give back to local elementary school
The Anaheim Ducks organization came together for a Power Play community service event to help out a local elementary school
- It's all in good fun. I just hope they don't put my name or anything here and say that this was my job. But I mean, obviously, doing this, it's a great cause. And seeing all these big companies and all the fans and staff workers that are here to help, it's amazing. And it's-- like you said, it's fun being a part of it. You just kind of hear about it. But being an actual part of it, it's a lot of fun and I'm glad I'm here.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices