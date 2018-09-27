- He's a really big, big Swedish soccer player. So it was a lot of fun. He's a real nice and humble guy. So it's-- I know he doesn't seem like that maybe on social media. But he's a really nice guy. So it was fun to meet him and it was fun to watch a game too here in North America.

REPORTER: On your post, you mentioned if he was playing hockey, you would be in trouble. Why is that? What do you think would make him a good hockey player?

HAMPUS LINDHOLM: No I think-- I would say, like most [INAUDIBLE] top athletes, they're usually good at a lot of things. And you can tell, he's got talent for a lot of stuff. So I know he's a big, big guy that probably going to be really good at hockey too. So he would be a tough one to run into.