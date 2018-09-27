Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Hampus Lindholm meet in Swedish gathering
- Anaheim Ducks
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Ducks
- Hampus Lindholm
- Los Angeles Galaxy
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
-
Even pro athletes get star struck and that's exactly what happened when Ducks' Hampus Lindholm met his Swedish countryman Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- He's a really big, big Swedish soccer player. So it was a lot of fun. He's a real nice and humble guy. So it's-- I know he doesn't seem like that maybe on social media. But he's a really nice guy. So it was fun to meet him and it was fun to watch a game too here in North America.
REPORTER: On your post, you mentioned if he was playing hockey, you would be in trouble. Why is that? What do you think would make him a good hockey player?
HAMPUS LINDHOLM: No I think-- I would say, like most [INAUDIBLE] top athletes, they're usually good at a lot of things. And you can tell, he's got talent for a lot of stuff. So I know he's a big, big guy that probably going to be really good at hockey too. So he would be a tough one to run into.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices