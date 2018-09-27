- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- So I am disappointed at the fact that I'm not going to be able to pitch next season. But I'm trying to take positive out of negative. And normal players, guys that only pitch or hit, you won't be able to play at all next season. But fortunately, I have the luxury of being able to-- I'll play as a hitter next season. So I'm just trying to take positive stuff out of that, and try to help the team win as many games as possible as a hitter.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Insofar as when I'll be able to return, there's no really set date. Cause it's going to be up to how the rehab goes, there's no setbacks. And I'll have an update every four weeks post-surgery. So I can't really give you a timetable at this point.