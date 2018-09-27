- Was a guy that perhaps, we ought to keep an eye on for you.

- Well I'll tell you what. Tim, Jose, Gooby. Those are really cute suggestions you guys have just made. But I'm going to go with my guy that I picked back in early September as the National League MVP candidate, Christian Yelich. What a season this young man has had for the Milwaukee Brewers. Jettisoned from the Florida Marlins, Miami Marlins, if you will, last off season. And all he has done is put up terrific MVP caliber numbers.

Not only that. In the second half, 359 average, 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 1168 OPS. That's post all-star break. So he is getting hot at the right time, and ready to lead this Milwaukee Brewers team deep into the postseason in the National League.

- I like your pick. And my pick is Manny Machado. Because I've talked to a couple of GMs. And here's some guys that can really go out there and elevate that payday, take the Dodgers to the promised land.

His numbers are pretty pedestrian here since the trade with the Dodgers. But is he going to be a third baseman where he is superb as an all-star Gold Glover? Or is he going to be shortstop and cash in a little bit more?

So to me, Manny Machado does have seven games of postseason experience. And he has not done all that well. Victor, back to you. How about from the old names? Hold on.

- That there was another cute selection there, Jose. Very nice. Very cute.

- He's got to step up, though. He's hitting 143 in the postseason. He starts to get paid, by the way.

- Yeah. Well there's no doubt. He needs to kind of step up, especially in big time situations. You know, Manny's one of those guys, I keep saying that, I don't know who's going to sign him in the off season. Because I personally don't think he is a guy that a lineup revolves around. I think he's a complementary piece to the lineup.

Now going into the postseason, he's going to have to be that guy. If he does get there and he does perform, he's going to get paid. Like he does when he's running around the bases, he's flashing that money sign.

SPORTSCASTER: That's what you do in the booth all day long, Victor, too.

- Oh yeah. Just counting it. One, two.

- Hey, by the way, it was a cute pick. But nice follow up there, Victor. Very nice.

- You got it. My pleasure.