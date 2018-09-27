Shohei Ohtani needs to ‘trust the process’ after Tommy John surgery
Keynan Middleton underwent Tommy John surgery in May so he is the perfect person to provide Shohei Ohtani with advice as to how to go about the rehab process
- In other news, is Al Keenum. Welcome here to Angels Live. On Shohei Ohtani, fresh news. What would be your advice to Shohei going into this surgery?
- Just trust the process, like Gooby said about me earlier. We got a great staff with us. They're going to work with us throughout the whole thing. They're going to get us out there when we need to be ready. So we just got to trust them and get back out whenever we're ready.
