- Some very difficult news came out of the Anaheim Ducks locker room. This morning GM Bob Murray met with the media and informed everyone that Corey Perry underwent knee surgery to repair a meniscus and MCL on his right knee. Expected to miss up to five months. Now this all happened a couple of days ago in warm ups here at Honda Center against the Arizona Coyotes. He was a late scratch, did not return.

With all this being said, this late into the preseason, how big a blow is it to lose Corey Perry?

- Well I think when you're looking at a guy like Corey Perry, it's all the intangibles that he really brings to the team. Look, I got all these stats I wrote down here. But he's got 776 games and 957 games, 776 points, excuse me. You're going to have to replace these points from somewhere.

Last year, he was third in points on the team. And he was also fourth in goal scoring. And we think it's a bad year for Corey Perry last season, certainly not up to his standards by any stretch of the imagination. So I think Corey was looking to rebound and have a great year this year. Unfortunately, someone is going to have to replace him at wing. And if they're going to be able to do that, they're going to chip away and get some points.

- And Guy, this is a guy that has been durable throughout the course of his career playing 80 plus games seven times in his career. Has missed no more than 15 games in a season. He missed 11 games last year because of a lower body. But he came back during the home stretch and into the postseason. I mean, he gets banged around all the time in front of the net. So unfortunately, it's kind of caught up with him a little bit.

Now for more on this, we head upstairs and bring in John and Brian up the broadcast booth. They'll be calling the game here tonight. And fellas, when you look at a guy like Corey Perry, yeah, he mentioned, you know, he was talking about, yeah, we say his numbers are down. But he still had, you know, 50 points last season. What is the loss, Johnny, mean, both on and off the ice for the Ducks this close to the regular season?

- Well I think both of you touched on it a little bit, Brian. In the words of Bob Murray this morning, he was asked, what does it mean to your team? He said, it means more points that will be out there. And while many have been detractors of Corey's play the last couple of years, he did have over 50 points in each of those last two seasons.

And the other side of it, as well, that Bob Murray mentioned was he said, in years past-- and you and I have affectionately referred to him as Gumby-- he gets hit in some of the worst ways and yet he always seemed to bounce back. And he said, Cory always seems to be walking around five, 10, 15 minutes after what appear to be terrible injuries. He wasn't walking around, unfortunately, Brian, after this one.

- I really feel for the player. Corey put in the work this summer. Trained a little bit differently. Wanted to redeem himself. Like a player of Corey Perry's stature doesn't really need to do that. But he wanted to get back to the 25, 30 goal threshold. Was feeling good about his game. And then this happens. It's a big loss.

And you factor in the fact that both Ryan Kessler, Patrick Eaves also expected not to be with the team to begin the regular season. That's three out of the top six forward group for the Ducks. And that's a big blow.

- Yeah and guys, as we send it back down to you, obviously, our best to Corey, his wife, his entire family. Because he is one of the ultimate competitors. And we know that certainly is the case. Corey is a guy who's going to fight to come back, try to get back before that five month window.