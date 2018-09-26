- Hey, this is Greg Biggins, 24/7 Sports, here to preview this week's big Fox Sports West game of the week. The JSerra Lions, St. John Bosco Braves, both 5 and 0, both very talented. Two of the best teams in the whole entire country. St. John Bosco, for me, might have the most talented player for player. That includes IMG Academy.

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is the best pure pocket passer right now as a junior. Running back George Holani is tremendous. I like big tight end Jude Wolfe. I like Kris Hutson. I like Colby Bowman. I like that big, physical, mean, angry offensive line.

Defensively, they are absolutely scary. Up front, Na'im Rodman, Sua'ua Poti, Cole Aubrey off the edge. Linebackers ready to go for it. Spencer Lidal. That secondary, dudes everywhere. Jake Newman, Jake Bailey, Titus Towler, Chris Steele, Trent McDuffie. Very, very talented, well coached defense.

JCR counters with a very good offense. Obviously big, fast, angry, all over the field. Wide receivers, Munir McClain, Tarik Luckett, Tyler Shimomura, Chris Street, one of the top junior running backs in California. I like what Caden Bell is doing. Like I said, I like that mean, aggressive offensive line.

Defensively, can they hang in? They're going to need some big time performances from guys like Jaden Jenova, guys like Tarik Luckett, who will play both ways. Victor Clanton, Shaun Nielson has been tremendous all year long. Zamaji Dub has got a chance to be special at the next level. Should be a great one. You do not want to miss it. 7:30 Friday night, Prime Ticket.