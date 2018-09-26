- So Matt, when we spoke last night, you said you wanted to get back to a place mechanically where you were when you had that first game back. Do you feel like you accomplished that here tonight?

- Yeah, definitely. Like I said, I think we really worked out a lot of stuff in between this last start and this start, and I think we really executed a lot better. There's a few things I still want to clean up. There's a couple of things get away from me, couple of pitches got away from me, but overall, much better.

- Now where this team is at right now, and seeing the way they came together there in the sixth inning, how important is it for this group to just finish out the season strong?

- Oh, it's huge. You always want to finish the season strong. We know what we're capable of. It's just a matter of going out and doing it, and tonight we did that. Everybody did their part, and we won.

- And for you, personally, how good did it feel to have this bounce back game? And is this something you can build off of heading into the off season?

- Oh, most definitely. Like you said, you always want to finish strong. And more importantly, mechanically, you know, you want yourself to be honed in and go out there and execute.

Like I said, I think we did that today. We executed the game plan. And you carry that into an off season and just build off that.

- And when you kind of put your season into perspective and see and know how hard you had to work to get back to getting on the mound, was it nice to just have that moment and to get back here with the team?

- Oh, most definitely. We talked about it a lot. It's been incredibly frustrating. This is a frustrating season, having to have surgery again, and just-- but you've just got to work hard, stick with it, and keep going.

- Well congrats on getting back.

- Thank you. Appreciate it.