Shohei Ohtani: I’ve learned so much this season
Hear from ShoTime after the Angels beat the Rangers.
- Another exciting turnaround for this team tonight, a complete team effort there in the 6th inning. How important is it for this group to finish the season strong?
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- So, I mean, we're not fighting for the playoffs right now, but we still think it's important to win every game and try to carry it over good vibes to the next season. So I think it's really important for us to keep on winning.
- As we head into these final four games of the season, what's kind of been your biggest takeaway of your first year in the major leagues?
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- I mean, I've learned so much, experienced so much it's hard to pick one thing. But one thing I can say for sure is I gained a lot of experience as a baseball player and I feel like I matured and grew.
- And what's it mean to you to continue to be in this rookie of the year conversation right now?
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- So I'm just trying to take one game at a time. Trying not to worry about the results about the whole rookie of the year race. And just want to finish the season strong and we'll see what happens.
- Congratulations for picking up the win. Thank you for joining us.
- Thank you.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices