- Another exciting turnaround for this team tonight, a complete team effort there in the 6th inning. How important is it for this group to finish the season strong?

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- So, I mean, we're not fighting for the playoffs right now, but we still think it's important to win every game and try to carry it over good vibes to the next season. So I think it's really important for us to keep on winning.

- As we head into these final four games of the season, what's kind of been your biggest takeaway of your first year in the major leagues?

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- I mean, I've learned so much, experienced so much it's hard to pick one thing. But one thing I can say for sure is I gained a lot of experience as a baseball player and I feel like I matured and grew.

- And what's it mean to you to continue to be in this rookie of the year conversation right now?

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- So I'm just trying to take one game at a time. Trying not to worry about the results about the whole rookie of the year race. And just want to finish the season strong and we'll see what happens.

- Congratulations for picking up the win. Thank you for joining us.

- Thank you.