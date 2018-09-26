Mike Scioscia pleased with Matt Shoemaker’s outing vs. Rangers
Mike Scioscia pleased with Matt Shoemaker's outing vs. Rangers
- Stuff he had in the first couple innings was probably the best we've seen in a long time. I think he got a little second wind to, you know, finish the fifth. He got some big outs. But he got a little tired, and that's understandable. I mean, he's still working through what you would consider spring training, so he's kind of hitting a wall a little bit. But it's five strong innings, for sure.
