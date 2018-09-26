Gubie Tuesdays: Mike Scioscia’s all-time Halloween costume
The final Gubie Tuesdays of the season.
[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK GUBICZA: All right. For all the years-- you know, we're getting closer and closer to Halloween. What is the best, coolest costume you ever wore? Could be when you were younger, could be when you're a little bit older. What was the all-time favorite costume you ever wore?
- The one I can remember is my mom dressed me up as a beer can one year. I must have been about eight years old. But my dad worked at a beer distributor. He was a beer salesman. So they had these big props that were beer cans, and she cut a couple of arm holes out of 'em and leg holes out of 'em. And I went as a big can of Budweiser.
- I'll tap it out on that one. Thank you, Scios.
- All right, Gubie.
