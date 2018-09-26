- Now the news, Victor, is Shohei Ohtani. We know what's out there. It's going to happen the first week of off the season for the Angels. In terms of planning for the Angels and Shohei's rehab, how do you react?

- You know, I mean, I don't know how to react to be perfectly honest with you. It was kind of expected. We knew that this was coming, and we've known it for several weeks now. I know a lot of folks perhaps a little surprised at the fact that maybe because of a stem cell PRP, even though he had it this year that maybe they'd try a conservative approach. I think it's a smart move. I think you finish off the year with a bang, [INAUDIBLE] over the last five games offensively. Go get a cut on next week, and then try to get ready for spring training as far as swinging the bat as a designated hitter. And then roll into the pitching side of things as you get into 2020.

So it's a blow to the Angels, but we knew it was coming. Now at least we have a timetable. And the biggest focus for now is for Shohei to get healthy enough to start swinging the bat.

I would imagine if you're playing it conservatively, and based on everything you've read-- and you never know until you get into a rehab process-- That, for me, it'd be like May 1 would be the timetable that I'm shooting for. Maybe I'm pushing the envelope a little bit. But I'd like to play that conservatively as much as possible. And he's ready by May 1 then so be it. You have Albert Pujols for the month of April. Mix and match as far as the DH and first base. But you want Shohei Ohtani with as many at-bats as possible, 100% healthy if he can swing and contribute to this lineup.