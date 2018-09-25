- What a night. But let's start with you. Congratulations on hitting your first major league home run. Describe what that moment was like as you're rounding the bases?

- I mean, definitely surreal. Definitely a great feeling just to get that first one out of the way. I was just trying to keep my helmet on running the bases. I've had some trouble with that lately. But nah, it was great just to, you know, get embraced by everyone when I came in and, you know, just really exciting.

- Mike Trout being the first one to give you a big hug and congratulate you as you go down. What's it mean to get that kind of support from your teammates?

- Oh, it's is awesome. Just seeing Trouty just as excited as I was, it was definitely awesome just to, you know, experience that for sure.

- And then to be right there in the action with José Briceño coming in with that pinch hit walk-off home run. What was that like to be a part of?

- It was awesome. I mean, me and Briceño, we were both in Mobile last year, kind of, you know, struggling, just trying to, like, find ourselves at some points of the season. Just so for us both to hit a home tonight and for his to be a walk-off and just, you know, to be on deck and win this set, it was awesome for sure.

- Now with just five games left here in the season, what are you looking to prove and what are you looking to do down the stretch?

- Just, you know, just help the team win as best I can. I was kind of frustrated just with my play. In the second inning that ball that got out, I just, you know, I just would have wanted a little bit better effort on that. So it was, you know, good just to get back on the board on our side on offense. But I just want to give it my all and just, like, play good defense, have good at bats, and just, you know, be a good teammate.

- It's been fun to watch. Keep it up.

- Thank you.