Jose Briceno gets ice bath, overjoyed with walk-off homer
Jose Briceno powered through a ripped shirt and ice bath to try and put what he was feeling into words for Alex Curry
- Jose, a pinch hit, walk-off home run. Describe that feeling once you saw it leave the ballpark.
- Amazing. That's how-- unbelievable. For me, that's a bless. So I feel like I can't even explain that.
- And with the tough road trip this team went through, what's it mean to you to get this team back off-- on track and start this home stand off--
- Woo!
[SPLASH]
[CHEERING]
- Wow.
- [CHUCKLES]
- Mm.
- What's it mean to you to help get this team back on track?
- Hey, I feel awesome. I feel like I can put my delivery on me to help my team to win. So that's why we're here, to win games.
- Just five games left this season. What are you hoping-- oh, that's so nice.
- Thank you, [INAUDIBLE].
- What are you hoping to accomplish? What's your mentality?
- Well, just finish strong, get healthy, and just win more games.
- Congratulation on an unbelievable walk-off home run.
- Thank you so much.
