Jose Briceno blasts pinch hit walk-off homer in extras
The Angels blew a 9th inning lead, but Jose Briceno was there to save the day off the bench with his first career walk-off home run
ANNOUNCER: That's out towards left center field. Joey Gallo, racing [INAUDIBLE], onto the warning track near the wall. That is gone. Drive home safely.
And they're getting pumped up at the plate. José Briceño, like we were thinking, he was looking for his first walk-off. And he does so as the Angels win game one of this three game set.
By the board. Left center field, Berceño. It's our Land Rover, Above and Beyond, Player of the Game, no doubt about it. José Berceño. Pinch it. Walk-off home run. The fourth home run hit.
Tonight by the Halos, the most memorable one right there for Berceño. A walk-off one. What a shot.
