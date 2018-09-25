Anze Kopitar converts on beautiful pass for goal in transition
Anze Kopitar made a hockey 101 move of crashing the net and capitalized and a nice pass that squeaked past the goalie and eventually into the net off of Kopitar's stick
COMMENTATOR 1: Best defensive forwards in the league. It creates a chance for the Kings, and Kopitar scores off the pass from Iafallo.
COMMENTATOR 2: Alex Iafallo has always impressed since he joined the Kings, but it's preseason. But this is just a hustle play, a smart play.
There's the back check by Kopitar. That starts it all. But watch the quick transition.
And right here it's not a stick-to-stick play. Watch this. See that? That keeps [INAUDIBLE].
How many times did we see that last year? Then the pass. Watch this pass.
He puts it maybe to the only place where Kopitar can get a stick on it. If Iafallo tries to go too close to the goaltender here, the goaltender gets a piece in the crease.
