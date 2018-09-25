- To the glove, and through the glove. Tell me about the mentality to convince somebody you're throwing through that glove, not to the glove. And when do you use those terms.

- A lot of times, you use those terms, you want to be aggressive. It's finishing out front. When you finish out front, you're throwing through the mitt. So you want through the mitt, so you get that late life on the ball, late action. When you're just trying to get the ball to the mitt, it just-- I don't know if you ever-- turned, like-- some guy might throw 95, but it's a soft 95. So, usually-- or the sinker just rolls down there. So they're just trying to hit the ball to the mitt instead of-- you know, you throw through the mitt. You're going to have a lot sharper, heavier, late action on the ball, better ride at the end, better finish.

- Do you use hitters to give you a little feedback when it comes down to a guy that you're watching, or even one of your guys?

- Yeah, a lot of times we'll have some guys stand in, and then ask them about what they see, late life, late movement, or whether the ball is just kind of, you know, just fading in there or dying in there. And, you know, obviously they're the ones who do it for a living. So it holds a lot of water, as opposed to me, just hey, you know, get on it. Finish it. Throw through the mitt. You know, they're there, and they give good feedback. And the pitchers like that a lot.

- OK. Next is staying on top of the rubber. What does it mean, stay on top of the rubber, versus doing what?

- It's not so much-- all right, just staying on top of the rubber. Nobody really pitches from on top of the rubber. You want to stay over the rubber. Just sometimes you want to break your hands over the rubber before you start going down the slope. A lot of times if you're breaking your hands as you're going down the slope, and not staying over the rubber long enough, your hands have a tough time catching up. So they have to catch up to your body. And usually it leads to, you know, your arm lags behind.

You see a lot of balls, fastballs, running up and away, or up and in the righties. Or you get the yank, because they know they've got to speed up, and then they pull it. So you-- it's just inconsistent release points when that happens. It's all about timing, tempo, and rhythm.

But you just want to teach. You know, I learned a long time ago, the longer you can stand over the rubber like this, the better off you're going to be without even throwing a ball. And trying to get guys to do this, and just feel this, and then you can feel that going down the hill, ball out of your glove, start down the hill, arm, you're able to get the ball out front a lot easier.