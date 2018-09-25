- Are you excited about this Pacific division? Alex, we know how important these games are.

- Oh, yeah. And every game is going to mean a lot. Just talking to some of the players informally, especially after the Eric Carlson trade, they think it's wide open. You're talking about the guys on this team, around the league, they feel like anybody can win this division. Yes, Vancouver may struggle. Yes, Arizona is still building. But there's going to be a lot happening in this division this year.

- The way I look at things, I look back to last year, then forward to this year. And I say, who is better on paper? Now, that doesn't tell the whole story. But I think on paper, the Kings are better. Kovalchuk comes in. Younger players into the line up, more speed. That's a factor.

No question, San Jose is better on paper. Carlson, and than you have Kaine for a full season. I think an intriguing team to me is Calgary. Darrell just went over there acquisitions. They're intriguing because Mike Smith, the goaltender, if he's on it, it can happen. If not, who knows what's going on?

Vegas, yes, they're better on paper, even though they did so well last year. Then you have Anaheim. Experience, but health will be an issue there. If they're healthy, they'll be in it. There's a whole bunch of different scenarios. But you talked about the Kings, better on paper, but just about everyone else is, too.

- You know, I would tag that, too, with San Jose might be the odds-maker's favorite. But why not us? The Kings are right in the thick of it, right?