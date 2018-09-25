- [INAUDIBLE] Daniel's dad is going through some tough times right now. And it's awesome that they'll have a chance to see us play, especially in Utah. And I'm sure they'll be sitting right next to each other, having a few beers and they'll be proud. So it'll be a cool moment, for sure.

- Definitely want to make it more special. You know, I'm just grateful every day he's here on this earth. And to be able to go back and play a professional game in front of him and friends and family, it's definitely heartwarming.