Coming home: Trevor Lewis and Daniel Brickley excited to play in front of family

Video Details

With the LA Kings playing their preseason slate in Salt Lake City, both Lewis and Brickley are having the chance to play in front of friends and family

- [INAUDIBLE] Daniel's dad is going through some tough times right now. And it's awesome that they'll have a chance to see us play, especially in Utah. And I'm sure they'll be sitting right next to each other, having a few beers and they'll be proud. So it'll be a cool moment, for sure.

- Definitely want to make it more special. You know, I'm just grateful every day he's here on this earth. And to be able to go back and play a professional game in front of him and friends and family, it's definitely heartwarming.

