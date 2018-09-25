PATRICK: How about Drew Doughty signing that extension? Were you at any point ever worried that Drew Doughty, who apparently negotiated his own deal, would not sign that eight year extension?

ANNOUNCER: Well I don't want to say I was never worried, Patrick. Because I think any time something like that could come about, especially with a player of his stature, you know, you're going to get crazy offers the sheet. But I think Drew Doughty, after watching him a couple of years in Los Angeles, I think he's a true King. He wants to be a King the entire career. He's shown that. He's said that. And the way that he performs on the ice-- the ice time in the National Hockey League last year-- I know I'm relieved. I'm sure all the Kings fans are relieved. The Kings hockey team, they're glad that Drew Doughty is going to be a King for the next eight years.

PATRICK: Best defense man in the world-- also can't wait till opening night, matching up with Darryl Carlson and the San Jose Sharks. Man it is going to be fun to see that. We're just so excited to be getting on with this sea--