- This is Greg Biggins with 24/7 sports, with your Fox Sports West week 6 power rankings.

GREG BIGGINS: It's a pretty exciting weekend of high school football featuring two huge marquee national games. Both went down to the wire. How about the big win for Mission Viejo over Orange Lutheran? They're already solidified in their top five. They are going to stay there. And [INAUDIBLE] knocking off the number one team in the nation, by some polls, IMJ Academy. IMJ came in with a huge winning streak, [INAUDIBLE] takes it out. Bryce Young coming through in the clutch with that great last two-minute drive.

Also a couple of huge upsets. Westlake losing to Grace Brotherern. They drop out of our top 10. Also Cajon being upset by Heritage. So a couple of top 10 teams are now out of the top 10. Jumping in is Norco, four and one, coming off of a by. And also jumping in is Calabasas, with a big win over Valencia. I really like the defense that Calabasas is playing this year. My guy, Chris Clayborn, getting it done. You knew about their skill players, but Calabasas can play some defense this year as well.

So again, a fun, a crazy week of high school football. And this week, league play, it should be even more exciting.