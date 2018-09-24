- Hey, this is Greg Biggins with 247Sports, bringing you this week's Fox Sports West player of the week. Although there's a lot of attention, a lot of eyeballs in that big IMG Academy coming out and playing Mater Dei, there was another huge game in the Orange County area, featuring the Mission Viejo Diablos versus the Orange Lutheran Lancers in a game that was littered with star power. The star of stars on this night had to be Akili Arnold, three-way standout. Talking about punt and kick return, running it, catching it defensively. He can play just about anywhere in the secondary. Came up huge in this one, a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, a big 72-yard punt return down to the 2, and a spectacular 54-yard touchdown as a receiver.

Again, this kid gets it done on both sides of the ball. He's got that clutch gene. He always comes up big at key times for Mission Viejo and their huge win over Orange Lutheran. Might be the Southern Section player of the year through five weeks of the football season this year. Akili Arnold, easily the most underrated under-recruited athlete out west. This kid is a high-level BCS talent. Very, very deserving, and he is this week's Fox Sports West player of the week. Congrats to you, Akili Arnold, and the rest of the Diablo family.