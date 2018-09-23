PATRICK O'NEAL: Shohei Ohtani, Miguel Andújar, these are the two front-runners. It's a two-man race, Mark, for American League Rookie of the Year. We know that. The question we're going to ask you, José Mota, Victor Rojas, Mark Langston, Terry Smith-- and maybe I get a vote. I don't know. It depends if we have time-- give me--

- No time for you.

- --give me a winner between those two and why.

- I'm going with Shohei Ohtani, because of the numbers from pitching-wise, hitting-wise, slugging percentage, on-base percentage-- done it in a shorter period of time. But not by his fault. He wasn't pitching. He was hurt. You know, so I got to go with Shohei Ohtani. Again, this last week is going to be important for him. If he could pick up another stolen base or-- or two to go along with a couple home runs--

PATRICK O'NEAL: Gets in the double digits in stolen bases now.

MARK GUBICZA: He's-- Yeah. He's got 20 home runs, 20 doubles, 4 wins on the mound in 10 starts, the strikeouts as a pitcher, and the energy he brings-- Andújar is phenomenal-- and what he has done for that club, especially when you think about Aaron Judge was out for a long period of time. I would even put in Yarborough in there as far as with 15 wins and Palka with 27 home runs with the White Sox. But, for me, you gotta go with Shohei Ohtani as Rookie of the Year, José.

JOSE MOTA: He is my pick-- 11 strikeouts per nine. You talk about .112 average against Shohei Ohtani with two strikes. He made 850-plus pitches this season, and you can say that most of those pitches were quality pitches, all set up for the next one. And there's no doubt, yes, that, you know, the kid in New York, Andújar, has had a fabulous year-- but-- and playing under the pressure there. Ohtani's done way more. The ratios are just much better. And, keep in mind, since August 1, he has been one of the best players-- not rookies, but players-- in the big leagues since, I think.

- Yeah. You guys make great points. We have Victor Rojas with us. Victor, we were talking about this last road trip. Tell me they burned the tape when I said that Shohei had no chance of winning Rookie of the Year. Did they burn that tape?

- No. I think we're running it on a loop on FoxSportsWest.com--

- Great.

- --unfortunately for you, big guy. But I-- I got to agree with the guys. And just on the heels of what José said as far as being one of the best players since August the 1st, you know, he leads Major League Baseball as far as OPS is concerned. So I-- I think the one thing that stands out overall, as well, is the fact that Shohei is a story-- is a national story. It's a worldwide story.

And I think that kind of trumps what Miguel Andújar has done. He's had a terrific season. Gleyber Torres has had a terrific season for the Yankees, as well. But when you consider everything-- the transition coming over from Japan two years earlier than he really could have cashed in on and to be able to really put up numbers offensively when he had an awful spring training-- I think you've got to give him the nod, especially with the pitching side.

- All right. We'll get back to you on the NL. I think this is going to be a lot closer race than people think. I'm looking at Andújar's numbers-- 141 games, 78 runs, 160 hits, 42 doubles, 25 home runs, 84 ribbies, plus you got that East Coast bias as far as the voters are concerned. But because of the pitching-- even though those offensive numbers, I think, are stronger for Andújar-- because of what Shohei Ohtani has done-- the impact, something that hasn't been done aside from Babe Ruth-- I think, for sure, you got to go to Shohei Ohtani for American League Rookie of the Year. Let's find out from our radio guys, Terry Smith and Mark Langston.

- Well, the top two for me are Andújar and Ohtani, and I think it's going to be a real dog fight. And I think people have to realize these votes are only by 30 people in each league, so it's not like there's a huge amount of voters. They're all members of the Baseball Writers Association. So there's only 30 people that are casting votes for all these various awards around the Majors. I'd love to see Ohtani win it. I think Andújar of the Yankees has had the edge all season long. But Shohei is charging, and I'd love to see him win the award.

- Obviously, Shohei Ohtani, for me, and Miguel Andújar with the Yankees. I think it's a two-person race for that. Certainly, it's going to be fun to see what happens. Ohtani, he came over with all of the hype, and I don't know if anybody's ever come over with this much hype. And he has lived up to the hype. That is the hardest thing to do.

And I think if he was healthy, it would have been a slam dunk. I think it was a slam dunk at the start this season-- had the elbow issues. And then he's been able to show us what he can do offensively on a everyday basis, and I think that's the key there. His numbers are-- are pretty close to Andújar's with half the at-bats. And, oh, by the way, he did throw 50 innings this year [INAUDIBLE] amount, so my pick is, obviously, Shohei Ohtani.