- Ty just had trouble commanding counts. Left a couple off-speed pitches up. You know, the walk, obviously. Kept putting fuel on the fire. And he came in, and it wasn't a great situation, obviously.

You've got the tying run on deck. But you know, his stuff looked good. I think it's one of those that just got away.

REPORTER: Did you think there was time for a double play on that ball to Ward?

- Oh yeah, we had the timing on our side. And Taylor, it just got away from him. He just lost it up and away.

And you know, it's like we said. He's got experience-- a lot of things. He's playing in a big ballpark against a team that's in first place, and he'll make that play next time.

REPORTER: It's been a rough couple of days for the pitching. But just in terms of how difficult this one was compared to some of the other games?

- Oh, we were in this game. You know, there were a couple of games where we never gave ourselves really a chance, in Oakland. Last night, we crept back into it. You know, we had the game on our terms tonight. And Justin came in and, you know, walked a couple of guys.

And we talked about Ty just not being able to get the ball where he wanted to. And then we, you know, opened the door with the error in the eighth inning also. So yeah, it's tough. Anytime you have a lead, and you lose a lead, it's tough. But you know, like I said, we've got a lot of young guys out there. They're going to have to experience all parts of this game. And they'll bounce back tomorrow.