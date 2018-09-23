Ball boy skies for almost spectacular grab at the wall

Video Details

Eric Young Jr. lined a foul ball down the left field line that could have caused problems in the crowd, but the Astros' ball boy leaped to attempt a terrific play, coming up just short

ANNOUNCER 1: The lead on that swing. 97 mile an hour fastball. Look at this effort though. Almost an outstanding play.

ANNOUNCER 2: Wah, wah, wah. I'll tell you what, there's some happy fans there though.

