Hansel Robles strikes out Astros with triple digit heat

Video Details

Hansel Robles came out of the bullpen in the 7th and delivered a 1-2-3 inning behind these three strikeouts on fastballs

- Good guy. Called strike three. Down goes Gattis, one away. 1-2 for Robles. Down goes Kemp.

- 100 mile an hour fastball.

- Make that three strikeouts. How about that? And uh oh, Springer after that swing, grabbing that left wrist.

More Videos »