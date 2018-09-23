Hansel Robles strikes out Astros with triple digit heat
Video Details
Hansel Robles came out of the bullpen in the 7th and delivered a 1-2-3 inning behind these three strikeouts on fastballs
- Good guy. Called strike three. Down goes Gattis, one away. 1-2 for Robles. Down goes Kemp.
- 100 mile an hour fastball.
- Make that three strikeouts. How about that? And uh oh, Springer after that swing, grabbing that left wrist.
