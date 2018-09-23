Angels execute pitch out to perfection to throw out Altuve

Video Details

With two outs, the Angels picked the right moment to pitch out and Jose Briceno throws out Jose Altuve with ease at second base

ANNOUNCER: There goes Altuve. They pitch out the throw down to second. And Altuve's gone down. They guessed right. That'll do it. Nothing happening for the 'stros. 1-0. Houston leads it as we head into sixth.

