- We just saw the Oakland A's that they got magic happening right now. Walk off victory last night.

COMMENTATOR 2: I do. Khris Davis, I mean, he's been crushing the ball. And when you look at all the home runs he has. Everyone always thinks full power. He has fantastic power the other way. He's amongst the leaders in all of baseball as far as opposite field home runs. And he's had some key moment home runs for Oakland as that walk off last night. They just seem to be doing everything well. They looked like they were going to lose that game. He comes back and saves them once again.

COMMENTATOR 1: I think that was goaltending on Stephen Piscotty because that was definitely in the American League playoff picture, by the way. If the Rays lose Jose tonight, and the Yankees win, the Yankees would clinch a wild card. But Oakland still trying to chase down home field in that game.

COMMENTATOR 3: Well, any time the Yankees see these highlights, Oakland is, and that magic you talk about at home. They want to avoid playing that game. And Oakland, for that particular reason, you talk about the Yankees-- the Orioles trying to make it as tough as possible because Buck Showalter takes a lot of pride in that. Knocking the Yankees down making it more interesting with the As. And certainly going to make every effort in September baseball with pitching match-ups to allow them not to happen.

- Yeah, Orioles tied with As right now. But the Rays are currently losing. So overall this American League race, even though is pretty much determined, the American League is stronger than the National League.

- By far.

- No question.

- By far right now. And I love what you said yesterday about Oakland. I think there is teams right now are really scared to play them, whether it's in a one game playoff or in a short series. They've got something going on right now. Deep line up. Everyone's putting the ball in play, and they're hitting the ball a long, long way. And they come back no matter who it's against late in the games.

- They have absolutely no payroll. I mean, that-- that suit you're wearing right now is about half of the Oakland A's payroll. This year, isn't it? That's how-- that's either how expensive it is or just how not expensive it is.

- How not expensive it is.

- You could take it either way.