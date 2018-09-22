Week 5: Joey Yellen makes flawless 47-yd touchdown pass to Akili Arnold for Mission Viejo
Video Details
Joey Yellen extended the play getting outside the pocket and delivered a strike to Arnold for his third huge play of the night
