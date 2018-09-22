Week 5: Brandyn Jordan stretches for physical Cathedral TD

Video Details

Brandyn Jorndan would not come up short as he reached out for the 10-yd touchdown

[RUMBLE] ANNOUNCER: Well, a 15-yard penalty. I think they got shortchanged by five yards. Brandon Jordan on the outside, and is he in? Touchdown.

[CROWD CHEERING]

[RUMBLE]

