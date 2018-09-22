Week 5: Lavon Bunkley capitalizes on tip drill for Serra interception
Lavon Bunkley continues to prove his worth as a two-way star for Serra as he makes a savvy interception
- From the 34, first and 10, Haywood. Nobody open downfield. Throws it up, and it's intercepted. Off the tip. Bunkley with the pick, and the Cavaliers have stopped the bleeding.
- I believe Bunkley had INTs last week, and then he's just always around the football.
