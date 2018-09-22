Week 5: Doug Brumfield fires a dart to Justin Lockhart for Serra TD
Doug Brumfield capitalized on the Serra forced turnover by putting this ball on a line drive to Lockhart for the TD
- In scoring range, Brumfield throwing right, Lockhart makes the catch, and it's good for the touchdown.
