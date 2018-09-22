Week 5: Ika Tuatala bulldozes through for 24-yd Heritage TD

Ika Tuatala showed off every bit of his massive frame to bully his way in for Heritage's opening touchdown

ANNOUNCER 1: Tuatala the upback. And it is Tuatala, left side, cuts it back. Inside the 10 and into the end zone for the touchdown. An impressive-looking run by the senior.

ANNOUNCER 2: Definitely impressive. Something in his head said on that play, I am not going down. I don't care how many players get in my way, I am not going down.

