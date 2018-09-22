Week 5: Jayden Daniels keeps it, rushes for Cajon TD on 4th down
Jayden Daniels continues to impress in both the passing and rushing game for Cajon as he calls his own number on 4th and 2
ANNOUNCER: They use a pistol formation following the time out, fourth and 2. Daniels is going to keep himself, and he's going to score the opening touchdown on a fourth and 2 from 16 yards out.
