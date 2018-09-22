Week 5: Cooper Vanderhill bounces outside for Orange Lutheran TD
Video Details
Mission Viejo came into the game outscoring opponents 58-0, but Orange Lutheran cracked the code on the opening drive
- Reeling a little bit, and Alferman busting it out to the outside. Cooper Vanderhill is in the end zone. Touch down, Orange Lutheran.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices